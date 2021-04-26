A Dozen Governors Urge Biden To Ban New Gas Cars By 2035

April 26, 2021—The governors of 12 states sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to pass a ban on the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, Fox Business reported.

In the letter, seen by Reuters, the governors said that a "clear regulatory path" is required "to ensure that all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold are zero-emission no later than 2035 with significant milestones along the way to monitor progress."

Biden's recently proposed infrastructure plan includes $174 billion earmarked toward electric car purchase incentives and the expansion of the U.S. charging network, but prior to his election, his campaign said he did not support California's all-out ban on new gas and diesel-powered vehicles.

The governors have also asked for heavy-duty truck sales to be all-electric by 2045.

