MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

A Dozen Governors Urge Biden To Ban New Gas Cars By 2035

April 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Collision Repair Industry Electric Vehicles Internal Combustion Engines news president biden
electric vehicle

April 26, 2021—The governors of 12 states sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to pass a ban on the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, Fox Business reported. 

In the letter, seen by Reuters, the governors said that a "clear regulatory path" is required "to ensure that all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold are zero-emission no later than 2035 with significant milestones along the way to monitor progress."

Biden's recently proposed infrastructure plan includes $174 billion earmarked toward electric car purchase incentives and the expansion of the U.S. charging network, but prior to his election, his campaign said he did not support California's all-out ban on new gas and diesel-powered vehicles.

The governors have also asked for heavy-duty truck sales to be all-electric by 2045.
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Business Strategies

Hood Master Challenge Returns

Related Articles

California To Ban Sales of New Gas Cars By 2035

SEMA to Oppose California Gas Car Ban

Driverless Car Sales Expected to Make Up 9 Percent of Market by 2035

You must login or register in order to post a comment.