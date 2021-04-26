COVID-19 Vaccination Tax Credit Available For Businesses

April 26, 2021—Small businesses can receive a tax credit for providing employees paid-leave to get and recover from a COVID-19 vaccine, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) reported.

President Biden highlighted the plan, which allows organizations with fewer than 500 employees to receive the tax credit. It covers up to $511 per day for each vaccinated employee.

According to recent SHRM research, 11 percent of employed Americans say they would consider getting the vaccine if their employer offered up to $150, and 21 percent would consider getting the vaccine if offered more than $150.

