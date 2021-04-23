MENU

News

Hood Master Challenge Returns

April 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Trophy

April 23, 2021—FinishMaster, the well-known paint and coating distributor, has announced the return of its Hood Master Challenge.

“Last year, the Hood Master Challenge was created in hopes of accomplishing one goal—to bring the focus back to the artistry within the industry. Not only was the creative challenge a smashing success but a positive outlet during an impossibly tough year,” a press release reads. 

Registration, which is on a first-come first-serve, began April 23 at 12 a.m. EST. The challenge has 200 open spots. Click here to register. 

Registrants will receive a free 27-inch mini hood to use as their canvas. A panel of industry experts will select the winners, with more then $20,000 in prizes up for grabs. 
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

