Aftermarket Parts Training Session Announced

April 23, 2021—LKQ Corporation, a top provider of alternative and specialty parts, has announced a new online training course hosted within I-CAR’s virtual training library, according to a press release.

Entitled “Aftermarket Collision Replacement Parts Considerations,” the course is designed to educate the industry about the evolution of the aftermarket collision replacement part industry.

The course will highlight topics on aftermarket collision replacement part manufacturing, material testing, certifications, vehicle test fit procedures, and crash test performance. The course curriculum teaches an understanding of product branding and certifications that are displayed in all estimating and procurement systems.

