MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

New York Shop Adds Lucid Certification

April 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS certification Collision Repair Industry flower hill auto body lucid news
lucid air

April 22, 2021—Flower Hill Auto Body, a New York-based collision repair shop, has announced manufacturer certification with Lucid, the shop’s 21st certification. 

"With our consistent growth over the years, we have expanded our service area to include all of Long Island and the boroughs of New York. Since the late 1940's our legacy has spread across three generations," owner John Picciano says in a press release.

According to the press release, the body shop’s 20 other certifications include Aston Martin, McLaren, Audi, and Porsche. The shop has also attained Gold Class status from I-CAR and has received a Verifacts VQ Medallion. 
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

ASE Announces ADAS Webinar

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Related Articles

Carubba Collision Adds Three Shops in New York

New York Shop has Towing License Revoked

Lucid Motors to Unveil Model with Numerous ADAS Features

You must login or register in order to post a comment.