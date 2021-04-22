New York Shop Adds Lucid Certification

April 22, 2021—Flower Hill Auto Body, a New York-based collision repair shop, has announced manufacturer certification with Lucid, the shop’s 21st certification.

"With our consistent growth over the years, we have expanded our service area to include all of Long Island and the boroughs of New York. Since the late 1940's our legacy has spread across three generations," owner John Picciano says in a press release.

According to the press release, the body shop’s 20 other certifications include Aston Martin, McLaren, Audi, and Porsche. The shop has also attained Gold Class status from I-CAR and has received a Verifacts VQ Medallion.

