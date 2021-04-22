MENU

News

AirPro Diagnostics Announces ADAS Integration

April 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 22, 2021—AirPro Diagnostics and Auto Techcelerators have completed an exclusive technology licensing agreement.

The agreement will allow AirPro Diagnostics to integrate Auto Techcelerators’ ADAS, Calibration and Test Drive CoPilot technologies into its diagnostic and calibration services platform, a press release says.

“Imagine everything from ADAS systems identification, calibration requirements, full OEM diagnostics, and calibrations all in one workflow!” Eric Newell, executive vice president of AirPro Diagnostics says in the release. “This further gives AirPro customers documentation, invoicing, and detailed post-repair/calibration validation via an ADAS Dynamic Systems Verification, all housed in a single service and platform. Shops have requested an all-in-one platform and AirPro is delivering.” 
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

