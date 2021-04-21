MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

Car-O-Liner Product Receives Approval From VW

April 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Car-O-Liner Collision Repair Industry news Volkswagen
car-o-liner

April 21, 2021—Car-O-Liner, a leading provider of collision repair equipment, has received approval from Volkswagen Automotive Group for its unique VAS 6755A fully automatic resistance spot welder, according to a press release. 

“We are proud to announce the newest addition to our Volkswagen-approved systems, the Car-O-Liner VAS 6755A welder,” Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner, says in the release. “The VAS6755A resistance welder was certified by third-party testing and is engineered to meet Volkswagen Automotive Group’s precise standards for quality and performance.”

With welding currents up to 16,000 amps, the VAS 6755A boasts a power and efficiency upgrade from past welders, the press release says. New Volkswagen-specific software automatically establishes required settings, through multiple grades of steel, and adhesives. This ensures fast, accurate results for every weld.
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CARSTAR Completes Surprise Giveaway

Goliath Carts Releases New ADAS Cart

Related Articles

Car-O-Liner Offering Special Product at SEMA

Car-O-Liner Joins I-CAR's Sustaining Partner Program

Car-O-Liner Hosts Live Estimating Demo at SEMA

You must login or register in order to post a comment.