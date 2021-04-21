Car-O-Liner Product Receives Approval From VW

April 21, 2021—Car-O-Liner, a leading provider of collision repair equipment, has received approval from Volkswagen Automotive Group for its unique VAS 6755A fully automatic resistance spot welder, according to a press release.

“We are proud to announce the newest addition to our Volkswagen-approved systems, the Car-O-Liner VAS 6755A welder,” Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner, says in the release. “The VAS6755A resistance welder was certified by third-party testing and is engineered to meet Volkswagen Automotive Group’s precise standards for quality and performance.”

With welding currents up to 16,000 amps, the VAS 6755A boasts a power and efficiency upgrade from past welders, the press release says. New Volkswagen-specific software automatically establishes required settings, through multiple grades of steel, and adhesives. This ensures fast, accurate results for every weld.

