This Week in Leadership Tactics

April 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
leadership tactics

April 22, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Ways Great CEOs Stay Productive During Unscheduled Time — Inc. 

If you've carved out time away from your day-to-day operations, here's what you should do with it.

5 Reasons to Fire a Customer—Plus 5 Steps to Take Before You Do — Entrepreneur

Most situations are resolvable, but it's important to know when to go your separate ways.

What Good Leaders Do When Replacing Bad Leaders — Harvard Business Review  

Any leader who is assuming a role previously held by someone else has to face their predecessor’s legacy, but those who are replacing poor or controversial leaders have a special challenge.

