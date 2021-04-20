MENU

News

Is State Farm Dropping Dealership Collision Repairers?

April 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Trashed

April 20, 2021—An Ohio dealership collision repair facility claims it, along with other dealer shops in the region, is being kicked off State Farm’s Select Service program, with no explanation. 

In an article published by Newark Daily Times, the shop manager claims the shop was notified of its removal from Select Service through email and that a State Farm representative wouldn’t share why. The manager also claims five other dealership shops have been ousted in a similar way. 

The article also talks with Lee Amaradio, owner of independent shop Faith Quality Auto Body, who said State Farm similarly dropped the shop after being in its program for 20 years. 

“No warning, no probation, just dropped us,” Amaradio told the publication. “They said our dashboard wasn’t in the top percentile and they were sorry but they were dropping us.”

The publication reached State Farm for comment, but the insurer said it could not get into specifics. 
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

