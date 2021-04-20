MENU

News

ATI Hosting Webinar On KPIs Today

April 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
training

April 20, 2021—The Automotive Training Institute (ATI) is hosting a webinar today, Tuesday, April 20, with two sessions.

Entitled “The Secret to Maximizing Profit in Your Shop,” the webinar will explore key performance indicators (KPIs) and how to track them to make sure the business is as profitable as possible, the organization says in a release.

Attendees have two identical sessions to choose from. Session one starts at 2 p.m. EST and session two begins at 6:30 p.m. EST. 
 

