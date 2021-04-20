MENU

WIN Conference To Feature Collision Media Panel

April 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
April 20, 2021—The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2021 Annual Education Conference has announced a new panel discussion, “National Collision Media’s Review of Industry Trends, its Future, and a Focus on Female Successes.”

The panel will feature Anna Zeck, editor of FenderBender and editorial director for 10 Missions Media, along with other respected female editors from several national collision repair magazines. Panelists will review and discuss the industry's latest trends, offer forecasts of its future, and highlight female success stories within collision repair.

The conference will take place virtually on May 4-5, 2021. To register, click here
 

