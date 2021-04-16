1Collision Hires Director Of Business Development

April 16, 2021—1Collision has added Joel Adcock as the company’s director of business development, the company announced in a release.

Adcock will be responsible for the continued growth, development and expansion of 1Collision in the U.S. 1Collision currently has 240 independent collision centers in North America, including a large contingent of Canadian stores, the release says.

Adcock previously worked at Auto Web Tuners and Performance Gateway.

“I am excited to join the 1Collision team as it represents an opportunity to help successful independent single and MSO collision repair location owners in their continued growth and success with the diverse portfolio of services and support provided by 1Collision," Adcock says in the release.

