Gerber Acquires Florida Location

April 16, 2021

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

Gerber Acquires Florida Location

April 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 16, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass acquired Perfection Paint & Body, a collision repair center in Vero Beach, Fla. 

According to a press release, the location had operated under the Perfection Paint & Body name for over 20 years. 

“This acquisition strengthens our brand in this region and is situated near our location in Sebastian, enhancing our ability to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service to communities along the Atlantic coast,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the release. “We welcome this team to Gerber and look forward to continue assisting our insurance clients in this area.”
 

