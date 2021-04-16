Gerber Acquires Florida Location

April 16, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass acquired Perfection Paint & Body, a collision repair center in Vero Beach, Fla.

According to a press release, the location had operated under the Perfection Paint & Body name for over 20 years.

“This acquisition strengthens our brand in this region and is situated near our location in Sebastian, enhancing our ability to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service to communities along the Atlantic coast,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the release. “We welcome this team to Gerber and look forward to continue assisting our insurance clients in this area.”

