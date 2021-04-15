FutureTech Rock Award Nominations Open

April 15, 2021—Nominations for the 2021 FutureTechs Rock Awards are now open, according to a press release.

Students must be actively enrolled in high school or a post-secondary technical education program to be eligible. Ten finalists will be selected by a panel of industry experts. Each finalist will receive prizes valued at more than $1,200. The grand prize winner will receive prizes worth more than $1,500, in addition to a $1,000 scholarship.

The nomination deadline is April 20, at 4 p.m. PST. Finalists will be selected May 3 and the winner will be announced May 11. To nominate a student, click here. Self-nominations are accepted.

