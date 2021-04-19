This Week in Business Strategies

April 19, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The CDC Changed Its Guidance on Cleaning. Here's What That Means for Your Business— Inc.

There's officially no need to scrub down counters anymore.

5 Tricks From the Social Media Playbook That Will Make Your Website Stand Out — Entrepreneur

Your digital strategy should inspire engagement and action.

Managing a Top Performer Who Alienates Their Colleagues— Harvard Business Review

Managing a dominant personality is a challenge, especially if they’re alienating their colleagues.