News

Farmers Announces New Insurance Program

April 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Handling the Wave of Insurance Changes
As the insurance landscape continues to change, collision repair shops will have to adapt.

April 13, 2021—Farmers Insurance is launching a new usage-based commercial auto insurance program, FairMile, in Washington state, Insurance Business Magazine reported. 

FairMile will allow business owners to choose per-mile insurance pricing, affording them the opportunity to save money when business vehicles are not being driven.

“Farmers is excited to bring the FairMile program to the small business community in Washington,” Aaron Cruz, product development lead for the FairMile program, told the publication. “... [W]e are deeply committed to innovating based on the emerging needs of our customers. We recognize that all businesses are created differently, but for many, driving operations can change from day to day or from season to season. The FairMile program provides a flexible option for customers who prefer usage-based pricing to address this variability.”
 

