Shop Owner Sentenced to Prison For Tax Fraud

April 9, 2021—The owner of two Massachusetts body shops late last month was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aiding the preparation of false tax returns.

The 43-year-old man paid what a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts calls "a significant proportion of the wages to employees of his company" off the books, or "under the table."

The release says in doing so the man shorted the IRS at least $292,231 in employment taxes.

Beyond the eight months in prison, the shop owner have a year of supervised release and was ordered to pay restitution of $292,231, the release says.