MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

Shop Owner Sentenced to Prison For Tax Fraud

April 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair Collision Repair Industry tax fraud
Taxes
April 9, 2021—The owner of two Massachusetts body shops late last month was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aiding the preparation of false tax returns.

The 43-year-old man paid what a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts calls "a significant proportion of the wages to employees of his company" off the books, or "under the table."

The release says in doing so the man shorted the IRS at least $292,231 in employment taxes.

Beyond the eight months in prison, the shop owner have a year of supervised release and was ordered to pay restitution of $292,231, the release says.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Register Now for ASE's Instructor Training Conference

I-CAR and CREF Heading Off Collision Repair 'Talent Crisis'

Related Articles

Mass. Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

NY Shop Owner Arrested For Insurance Fraud

Mass. Shop Owner Pleads Not Guilty to Insurance Fraud

You must login or register in order to post a comment.