I-CAR and CREF Heading Off Collision Repair 'Talent Crisis'

April 8, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation spotlighted support from I-CAR of its work of addressing the "talent crisis in the collision repair industry."

In 2020, a press release says, I-CAR donated $145,000 to assist CREF in providing tools, equipment, school grants, and scholarships to collision repair programs across the country.

“On behalf of the industry, I-CAR is pleased to make this contribution that helps bolster the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s ongoing commitment to providing students with grants and scholarships that launch their careers in the collision repair industry,” John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR, says in the release. “The Foundation has a very important mission on behalf of our industry; everything they do helps schools do a better job of developing the talent necessary to sustain our industry. Without a healthy industry, we cannot have healthy businesses.”