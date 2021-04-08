MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

I-CAR and CREF Heading Off Collision Repair 'Talent Crisis'

April 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair education foundation Collision Repair Industry CREF I-CAR training
education
April 8, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation spotlighted support from I-CAR of its work of addressing the "talent crisis in the collision repair industry."

In 2020, a press release says, I-CAR donated $145,000 to assist CREF in providing tools, equipment, school grants, and scholarships to collision repair programs across the country.

“On behalf of the industry, I-CAR is pleased to make this contribution that helps bolster the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s ongoing commitment to providing students with grants and scholarships that launch their careers in the collision repair industry,” John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR, says in the release. “The Foundation has a very important mission on behalf of our industry; everything they do helps schools do a better job of developing the talent necessary to sustain our industry. Without a healthy industry, we cannot have healthy businesses.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AASP Minnesota Names New Board Members

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Related Articles

CREF Golf Fundraiser to Tee-Off In Person

A Solid Foundation for Collision Repair

I-CAR's Ultimate Collision Repair Resource

You must login or register in order to post a comment.