April 8, 2021—The Boyd Group announced this week it had acquired a shop in Milwaukee, Wisc., which will become part of its Gerber Collision and Glass brand.

The MSO acquired Prestige Auto Works, which operated in Wisconsin's largest city for nearly four decades, a press release says.

"We are excited to welcome this location, which has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality repairs," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the release.