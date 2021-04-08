MENU

News

AASP Minnesota Names New Board Members

April 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 8, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota announced new board members for 2021 and 2022.

According to a press release, they are Travis Doyle or Arrowhead Auto Body in Duluth, and Mike McLynn of Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids.

The'll be recognized next month during AASP-MN's annual meeting and leadership conference May 20 in Minneapolis.

The two will be joining the board, which includes the following returning board members: Tom Archambault of BLVD Autoworks of St. Anthony, president; Jesse Jacobson of Heppner’s Auto Body in Woodbury, secretary/treasurer; and Lee Schlosser of Autoworks Collision Center in Rockford, collision division director.

