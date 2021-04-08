AASP Minnesota Names New Board Members

April 8, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota announced new board members for 2021 and 2022.

According to a press release, they are Travis Doyle or Arrowhead Auto Body in Duluth, and Mike McLynn of Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids.

The'll be recognized next month during AASP-MN's annual meeting and leadership conference May 20 in Minneapolis.

The two will be joining the board, which includes the following returning board members: Tom Archambault of BLVD Autoworks of St. Anthony, president; Jesse Jacobson of Heppner’s Auto Body in Woodbury, secretary/treasurer; and Lee Schlosser of Autoworks Collision Center in Rockford, collision division director.