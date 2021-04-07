CIF Hosting Mobile Silent Auction

April 7, 2021—The Collision Industry Foundation, which supports collision repair industry professionals who've been affected by disasters and other catastrophic events, celebrated its 20th anniversary on April 4.

To mark the anniversary, the foundation will kick off a mobile silent auction running April 19 through May 5 to support its disaster relief fund, a press release says.

Items up for bid include a saltwater fishing experience, a NASCAR driving experience, or a virtual piano lesson with a Juilliard School alum.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation will release more information about the action in the run up to it opening. For more information about CIF go to collisionindustryfoundation.org.