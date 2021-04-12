This Week in Business Strategies

April 12, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why You Should Use WhatsApp Business in 2021— Entrepreneur

From customer engagement and brand awareness to commerce opportunities for products and services, there are many reasons to use WhatsApp Business in 2021.

2 Techniques to Develop and Keep Any Good Habit — Inc.

Harness the power of habits to boost your effectiveness and success.

Companies Should Do More to Normalize Career Breaks — Harvard Business Review

LinkedIn recently took steps to make it easier for people who take extended career breaks to better represent that time on their profiles. But companies can do more—and one step they should consider is better promotion and categorization of return-to-work programs.