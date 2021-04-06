MENU

Audi Brings On Firm to Support Certified-Repairer Program

April 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Audi
April 6, 2021—Audi announced yesterday that it would be partnering with DEKRA, a testing, inspection, certification and consulting firm, to support its certified collision repair program.

DEKRA will work with the Audi Authorized Collision Repair program with a focus on compliance, program management, and reporting, a press release says. It will also audit new facilities in order to grow the network.

“The absolute focus of the Audi Authorized Collision Repair program is the customer,” Mark Allen, Audi of America's collisions program manager, says in the press release. “Throughout the collision repair process, we seek to not only meet the needs of our customers, but to delight them. Audi of America selected DEKRA as our partner because of our shared commitment to service excellence, quality, and safety.”

The carmaker's certified program includes some 200 shops nationwide, the press release says. Audi sold some 187,000 vehicles in the U.S. last year.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

