CREF Golf Fundraiser to Tee-Off In Person

April 2, 2021—The 20th Annual Collision Repair Education Foundation Golf Fundraiser will be held in person on the Tuesday, July 13.

The annual event backs CREF and its support of high school and college collision repair programs, students and instructors, a press release says. The fundraiser will be held at Stonewater Golf Course and is concurrent with industry meetings happening in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

With PPG co-hosting the event, CREF is still seeking more sponsors. Go to collisioneducationfoundation.org for more information.