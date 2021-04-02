MENU

News

CARSTAR Expands Texas Footprint

April 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
CARSTAR Brownsville
April 2, 2021—CARSTAR announced this month the opening of the network's latest shop, CARSTAR Collision Specialists of Brownsville.

The Brownsville, Texas, collision repair facility is owned by Joe Cantu, who 35 years ago got his start in the business working at his uncle's auto body shop, a press release says.

“I originally wanted to go to medical school, but I always had a passion for cars, and nothing seemed to beat the satisfaction of repairing a vehicle and bringing it back to its original condition,” Cantu says in the press release. “Now, I am a doctor, but a doctor of vehicles. We have been able to build an outstanding team here and joining CARSTAR helps us amplify our repair capabilities but allows me to continue to own and run my business here in Brownsville.”

Cantu's 6,800-square-foot facility is I-CAR Gold certified, the press release says. The shop supports the local high school auto repair department and other community groups.

