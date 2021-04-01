MENU

News

WIN Names Industry's Most Influential Women

April 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Award

April 1, 2021—The Women's Industry Network yesterday named the winners of its 2021 Most Influential Women awards.

The annual awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced he collision repair industry, a press release says. This year's group of 10 winners is the largest in the award's 22-year history.

"This year presented the panel with 10 high scoring individuals," Kathy Mello, chair of the network's award committee says in the press release. "This is a testament to the caliber of women in a wide variety of roles who are extreme shining examples of opportunities in the collision industry."

The winners of the 2021 Most Influential Women awards are:

  • Jennifer Boyer, director of strategy, customer service division, Ford Motor Company
  • Kelly Broderick, global marketing manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
  • Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision
  • Sheryl Driggers, owner, Universal Collision
  • Lisa Ferguson, regional office manager, Caliber Collision
  • Shelly Jones, industry relationship coordinator, Ranken Technical College
  • Kim Kos, general manager, Kavia Auto Body
  • Sherry Lavoie, area leader, Moody's Collision Centers
  • DeLee Powell, owner and president, Baker's Collision
  • Tiffany Silva, owner, Accurate Auto Body
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

