WIN Names Industry's Most Influential Women

April 1, 2021—The Women's Industry Network yesterday named the winners of its 2021 Most Influential Women awards.

The annual awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced he collision repair industry, a press release says. This year's group of 10 winners is the largest in the award's 22-year history.

"This year presented the panel with 10 high scoring individuals," Kathy Mello, chair of the network's award committee says in the press release. "This is a testament to the caliber of women in a wide variety of roles who are extreme shining examples of opportunities in the collision industry."

The winners of the 2021 Most Influential Women awards are: