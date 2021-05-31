Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Shop: King Collision Auto Repair Owner: Maurice Manley Location: Columbus, Ohio Staff Size: 10 Shop Size: 8,500 square feet Number of Lifts: 4 Average Monthly Car Count: 28 ARO: $5,500 Annual Revenue: $1.8 million

1. King of Curb Appeal

One of his main goals with King Collision Auto Repair, says owner Maurice Manley, is for the place to have curb appeal.

When customers first approach the shop, they are greeted by four large bay doors. The first door has the King Collision crown logo painted on.

“This was important because that is where the process begins and ends,” says Manley. “We want the customer to know they are getting the best service.”

2. King of Efficiency

“We designed the shop floor to maximize flow from the get go,” says Manley.

When a vehicle arrives, it undergoes everything from documentation through a pre- repair scan and light disassembly in the first bay.

It goes to the second bay for a complete disassembly, estimates, and repairs. The car is then prepped to be moved to Bay 4 for its paint job.

“We received two layouts, one from Sherwin Williams and the other from BASF. They tailored them to our space and we ran with it,” says Manley. “When it comes to collision repair and our specific space, this structure is the golden ticket.”

3. King of Service

Manley branded as King Collision to communicate to his customers that his shop is the best. When a customer walks in, they first see the “King of Service,” logo letting them know that they will be treated like royalty.

“Before the customer can take three steps into our shop,” says Manley, “it is a King Collision’s rule that they must be greeted by our customer service representative … If both are on the phone, they will greet the customer with a smile and wave.”





4. King of Comfort

“We want to put our best foot forward to make it easy for the customer,” says Manley.

The shop’s waiting room is designed to maximize comfort and privacy.

“Before COVID even began, we had six feet of separation between all of our seating,” says Manley, explaining the aim was for customers to relax after a stressful collision.

The black chairs contrast the red floors to create a truly regal look.

“The way I look at it,” says Manley, “the collision is already an inconvenience, so I want to run my shop to comfort customers.”

