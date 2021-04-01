This Week in Leadership Tactics

April 1, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Effective Ways to Keep Burnout at Bay— Inc.

People are your greatest asset. Combat burnout through effective leadership.

The 4 Steps to Building an All-Star Leadership Team — Entrepreneur

You may be the Michael Jordan of your company, but is your team championship ready?

3 Tools to Help Leaders Steady Their Teams During a Transition — Harvard Business Review

Going through a big change? Here's what you'll need to manage it.