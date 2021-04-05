MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

April 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 1, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Ways to Nibble Your Way to Higher PricesInc. 

Price has a profound impact on profits. Don't miss potential increases.

11 Essential Elements Your Primary Website Must Contain — Entrepreneur

Creating a website that draws traffic and helps with conversions should start with these 11 pages.

How to Make Selling Your Business a Fulfilling Experience — Harvard Business Review  

Too many first-time entrepreneurs find themselves ill prepared for the sale of their business. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

