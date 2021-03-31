Service King Announces Digital Self-Schedule Service

March 31, 2021—Service King yesterday announced the launch of its Self-Schedule Service, which the MSO is touting as a first-of-its-kind innovation in the collision repair industry.

The service is currently available to Service King customers who have chosen the shop for their repair and have filed a claim with their insurance company, a press release says. The service is planned to be made available to all customers soon as a digital platform on the Service King website.

The Self-Schedule Service automatically offers the earliest available shop appointments to customers and helps with rental car reservations once a claim is filed, the press release says.

"We firmly believe our Self-Schedule Service aligns with the industry's ever-evolving demands and look forward to the positive impact this digital solution will bring to our customer engagement, scheduling process, and the Service King experience," company CEO David Cush says in the release.

Since its launch in January of this year, the service has handled some 11,000 customer appointments, the release says. The average time to schedule an appointment, based on the age of the customer, has been under three minutes.