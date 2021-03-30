MENU

Crash Champions Adds Ill. Shop

March 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Chicago
March 30, 2021—Crash Champions announced yesterday its acquisition of Collision Repair Center, Inc., of East Moline, Ill.

A press release says the move continues work the MSO undertook in 2020 to expand in the greater Chicago area, noting previous acquisitions of Chicago Collision, DuPage Auto Body, and Albany Auto Body in the Chicago area, as well its acquisition of Davenport, Iowa's Arnold's Auto Body.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our Illinois footprint in 2021,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, says in the release. “As we welcome Collision Repair Center’s facility under the Crash Champions name, we’re again reminded of the importance of honoring our local communities through trusted teams and exceptional services.

Crash Champions has more than 900 employees and operates in the greater Chicago area, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Southern California, the press release says.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

