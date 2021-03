Megan Williams is the co-founder of digital marketing company, 3P Marketing Solutions, and a collision repair marketing expert. The former CMO for Lefler Collision and Glass Repair Centers increased their market share to over 50 percent within their very saturated area with more than 50 competing repair shops. Williams also serves as an industry consultant. She recently completed her Master’s Degree in Communication from the University of Southern Indiana and is committed to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving collision repair industry. She can be reached at megan@3pmarketingsolutions.com.