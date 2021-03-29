ASE Reveals New Website

March 29, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence announced it has launched a new website at ASE.com.

The site includes information for technicians, employers, students and instructors, and consumers, and is being billed as featuring "a totally new look and structure for easier navigation and robust content for enhanced functionality and learning," a press release says.

"ASE has eagerly awaited the unveiling of our dynamic new website built to host a central repository of extensive information and resources for both the providers and the recipients of reliable professional vehicle maintenance and repair," Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO, says in the release.