This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

March 31, 2021—Volkswagen will join other automakers in developing a single battery-electric vehicle platform that will be able to support multiple models, according to multiple recent reports.

As the top OEMs make big promises on electrification, it makes sense that some might want to get the most bang for their buck by focusing on a single platform. This is, after all, a significant revision of the traditional vehicle powertrain and structure.

VW’s will be named SSP, which stands for Scalable Systems Platform, reports Motor Authority. It will be the evolution of the current MEB platform, which underlies the ID.4, and the more premium PPE platform. The company will begin with a standardized battery cell design in 2023.

Repairers Take Note

Looking at an EV landscape that now includes General Motors’ Ultium Drive platform and Hyundai’s E-GMP, there’s a real desire among OEMs to be leaders in EV development.

Each company wants to create the best platform and have it all to itself. That means proprietary technology, parts, and software. As shops already know from ADAS work, there isn’t a lot of crossover between OEMs for the use of tools and equipment. Shops might look more closely at specializing in certain makes and models if they can’t afford to buy into multiple OEM ecosystems.

Right to Repair regulations could help to open up compatibility a bit, but the extent is unclear right now.

To read more about VW's Project Trinity concept, as well as more about the SSP, check out the full story at ADAPT.