NASTF Releasing Immobilizer Reprogramming Service

March 29, 2021—The National Automotive Service Task Force says in early next month it will launch its new Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service.

According to a press release, NASTF, will launch the service the week of April 5. The task force created the service, working alongside automakers, to allow a background checked-employee at repair facilities to work with a NASTF contracted service provider for assisted immobilizer reprogramming.

"Every so often, a shop may need to replace or reprogram a module that involves the vehicle’s security systems," the press release says Until now the only way to do that was with a NASTF Vehicle Security Credential or with a tool of questionable origins and all too often, cyber security risks. To facilitate automaker approved methods for completion of these repairs, NASTF and automakers have created the Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service."