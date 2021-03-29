MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decisions Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

NASTF Releasing Immobilizer Reprogramming Service

March 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair Collision Repair Industry NASTF
Security
March 29, 2021—The National Automotive Service Task Force says in early next month it will launch its new Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service.

According to a press release, NASTF, will launch the service the week of April 5. The task force created the service, working alongside automakers, to allow a background checked-employee at repair facilities to work with a NASTF contracted service provider for assisted immobilizer reprogramming.

"Every so often, a shop may need to replace or reprogram a module that involves the vehicle’s security systems," the press release says Until now the only way to do that was with a NASTF Vehicle Security Credential or with a tool of questionable origins and all too often, cyber security risks. To facilitate automaker approved methods for completion of these repairs, NASTF and automakers have created the Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CIF Announces Another Annual Donor

ASE Reveals New Website

Webinar on Future of Collision Repair

Related Articles

DOT Praises Companies for Releasing AV Self-Evaluations

NASTF Appoints Donny Seyfer to Executive Officer

NASTF Announces Board Election Results

You must login or register in order to post a comment.