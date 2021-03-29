MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decisions Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

Marking 'National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day'

March 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair Collision Repair Industry maaco National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
OPEN

March 29, 2021—Today is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, and Maaco has recognized some of its franchisees, both new and old.

Some three decades ago, Rob and Shirley Shriver opened their Maaco in Akron, Ohio, according to a press release. The couple were spurred into business in 1989 based on advice from Shirley's father, who told them, "With your work ethic, you two need to be working for yourselves."

The release says the Shrivers are 2020 regional Maaco Cup winners based on their steady and consistent growth.

In Waukesha, Wisc., Jeff and Sally Besgrove have owned their Maaco location for almost three years, the press release says. Neither of the Besgroves had industry experience, switching lanes mid-career.

“It was fun and scary, but it has been a great experience working side by side,” Sally says in the release. “We wanted a business where we would be hands-on and present, and this worked out great for us."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CIF Announces Another Annual Donor

ASE Reveals New Website

Webinar on Future of Collision Repair

Related Articles

Roadside Dangers Given National Day of Acknowledgement

Service King Launches National Cancer Survivors Day Campaign

Congress Adds Retirement Options for Small Business Owners

You must login or register in order to post a comment.