Marking 'National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day'

March 29, 2021—Today is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, and Maaco has recognized some of its franchisees, both new and old.

Some three decades ago, Rob and Shirley Shriver opened their Maaco in Akron, Ohio, according to a press release. The couple were spurred into business in 1989 based on advice from Shirley's father, who told them, "With your work ethic, you two need to be working for yourselves."

The release says the Shrivers are 2020 regional Maaco Cup winners based on their steady and consistent growth.

In Waukesha, Wisc., Jeff and Sally Besgrove have owned their Maaco location for almost three years, the press release says. Neither of the Besgroves had industry experience, switching lanes mid-career.

“It was fun and scary, but it has been a great experience working side by side,” Sally says in the release. “We wanted a business where we would be hands-on and present, and this worked out great for us."