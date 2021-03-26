School Sees More Women Studying Auto Body

March 26, 2021—A story from ABC Action News out of Tampa, Fla., highlights a course at at a local community college that's seeing more women studying collision repair than ever before.

The news station reports five of 17 students in Hillsborough Community College's auto collision repair course are women, one of the highest ratios the course instructor says he's seen.

"What the industry has learned through the years, what we learn, is women have an incredible amount of technology and services to offer," Ralph Proemm, the Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology Program manager, told ABC Action News.

A student in the class and aspiring painter, Elissa McClure, told the station she sold used cars until "I became almost obsessed with building them."