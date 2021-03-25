MENU

News

Free Platform Supports Auto Techs

March 25, 2021
Uni

March 25, 2021—The TechForce Foundation yesterday announced the launch of a new platform aimed at launching and advancing the careers of the next generation of technicians.

The platform, JoinTechForce.org, offers industry news, connections, information about industry events, scholarship applications, and more, according to a press release.

“Next-gen techs are digital-native, yet there was no commercial-free digital environment for them to connect with peers, showcase their talents, check out employers, and compete for points, status and prizes,” TechForce CEO Jennifer Maher says in the release. “This is the first and only peer network of its kind."

TechForce, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the largest provider of scholarships for post-secondary tech training, the release says, putting up more than $1.5 million annually.

