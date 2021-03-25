MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

March 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 26, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Classic Books Warren Buffett Personally Recommends You Should Read—Inc. 

Five personal favorites from the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

5 Habits of Leaders at the Top of the Ladder—Entrepreneur

Here's a checklist of must-do's for company leaders. Use it daily.

Be More Realistic About the Time You Have—Harvard Business Review  

It's no surprise that many of us overload our workday, assuming we can take on many tasks in a small amount of time. Here's how to break free of this habit.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

