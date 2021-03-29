MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

March 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 29, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Fire a Well-Liked Employee Who's Had Many ChancesInc. 

Firing employees can be tough, especially when the rest of the staff likes them. Inc., explores this and four other dilemmas that business owners may run into. 

Here's Where First Impressions Can Make or Break Your BrandEntrepreneur

Leveraging the power of first impressions in your business can make you a more successful entrepreneur and ensure your clients and customers will think the best of your business for as long as possible. So how can use this to your advantage?

Where Brands Are Reaching Gen Z— Harvard Business Review  

Here is a guide to the key digital campfires where Zs are congregating, with examples of creative ways brands are having a presence on these platforms.

