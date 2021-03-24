Collision Repair Training Program Closes

March 23, 2021—Laramie County Community College, out of Wyoming, recently announced the closure of its automotive body repair program at the end of this school year, reports the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

The decision came from the LCCC board following low enrollment in the program, reports the Eagle. Within the past two years, fewer than 12 student enrolled in the program and only four enrolled for the 2020-21 school year.

The board also cited other data, such as lower starting wages for graduates of the program, as compared to similar fields, reports the Eagle. Expensive upkeep of the program was also cited as a major reason for the closure.

The Eagle reports the decision worries area industry leaders who are already having a hard time finding talent to fill positions. The community college is located in Cheyenne, a city of 65,000 people.