CIC To Meet In Person

March 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Arizona

March 22, 2021—The Collision Industry Conference is hosting a hybrid event April 21-22 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Ariz.

The full agenda will be released in the coming weeks. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 2021 Gold Pin participants are invited to attend in-person and they must preregister, according to a press release.

Non-Gold Pin participants are invited to attend through a virtual option. For more information call 804-746-1033 or go to the event's website.

