March 19, 2021—Just announced last week, Honda plans to sell two all-electric SUVs in 2024.

The Associated Press reported that one of the EVs will be from the Honda brand, and the other, an Acura.

The announcement of electric models comes as the automaker acknowledges "it has work to do to comply with emissions-reducing targets that will be coming from the Biden administration," reports the AP. More details will be released later in the year.