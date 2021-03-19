Openbay Launches Mobile and Web Application

March 19, 2021—Openbay, an online e-commerce marketplace for automotive repair and services, has launched a new iOS and web application for its marketplace, the company announced in a press release.

The application hopes to deliver convenience, personalization, speed, upfront price estimates, and contactless payment processing to benefit both the consumer and repair shop.

“Openbay experienced strong and record demand throughout the pandemic as consumers went online for automotive services,” Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay, said in a statement. “We are now better positioned, aligned and prepared for the new normal in shopping behavior across all customer generation segments [Gen-Z to millennials, to Gen-X, to Boomers]. Openbay will continue to innovate and position itself to thrive in the post COVID-19 market.”