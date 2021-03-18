MENU

News

ASE Instructor Training Conference Will Be Virtual

March 18, 2021
Pupil

March 18, 2021—The ASE Education Foundation announced yesterday it will be hosing a virtual instructor training conference this July.

Originally planned to be held in North Carolina, the event, running July 26-30, is for for high school and college instructors from auto, truck, and collision repair programs nationwide, according to a press release.

"We decided that going virtual this year would make the training available to many instructors who would not have been able to travel due to COVID-19,” Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president says in the release. “This premier training event is packed with information that our participants won't get anywhere else and is focused specifically on updating instructors on the latest automotive technologies, along with diagnostic, repair, and service tools and techniques.”

Registration opens in April at www.ASEducationFoundation.org.

