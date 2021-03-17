MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

Virtual Dent Repair Expo is Next Month

March 17, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Collision Repair Industry dent repair dent repair expo dream PDR
Computer

March 17, 2021—The industry's first paintless dent repair online expo is being held in a month's time.

DREAM, which stands for Dent Repair Expo And More, will be held Saturday, April 17, according to a press release.

The event was created by Dave Streen and Don Kavanagh as a way to make it easier for techs to learn, the press release says.

“We decided that one of the most valuable things we could provide PDR techs was quick and easy ideas they could implement in order to make more money," Streen says in the press release. "So we have over 20 DREAM Talks, which are 15-minute presentations by top industry professionals that when applied, can each bring over $10,000 or more a year in increased business."

The virtual event will also include new product introductions and attendee only specials. For more information go to dentrepair.com.

Related Articles

Tesla DashCam Feature to Come in Version 9 Next Month

Nissan to Launch Autonomous, Ride-Hailing Service Next Month

Mobile Tech RX Acquires Competing Dent Repair Software

You must login or register in order to post a comment.