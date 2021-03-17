Virtual Dent Repair Expo is Next Month

March 17, 2021—The industry's first paintless dent repair online expo is being held in a month's time.

DREAM, which stands for Dent Repair Expo And More, will be held Saturday, April 17, according to a press release.

The event was created by Dave Streen and Don Kavanagh as a way to make it easier for techs to learn, the press release says.

“We decided that one of the most valuable things we could provide PDR techs was quick and easy ideas they could implement in order to make more money," Streen says in the press release. "So we have over 20 DREAM Talks, which are 15-minute presentations by top industry professionals that when applied, can each bring over $10,000 or more a year in increased business."

The virtual event will also include new product introductions and attendee only specials. For more information go to dentrepair.com.