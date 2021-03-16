MENU

News

Fix Auto San Clemente Receives Recognition

March 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
March 16, 2021—Fix Auto San Clemente has been awarded the San Clemente Times' Golden Ole as part of the the 15th annual People's Choice Ole Awards. 

According to a press release, the Golden Ole is awarded to celebrate local businesses, such as Fix Auto San Clemente, which is owned by Richard Fish. 

"For me, my centers provide much more than collision repair and helping customers get back on the road," Fish says in the release. "When someone trusts us with repairing their vehicle, we know we are also bringing their life back to 'normal,' and that is very comforting; we are helping someone move past a distressing experience." 

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

