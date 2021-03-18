MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

March 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The 3 Primary Motivators of You and Your TeamInc. 

What's fueling your team? Achievement, affiliation, or power?

How to Figure Out if Your Employee is Worth the InvestmentEntrepreneur

How do you figure out if an employee's work is worth their wage? It's all in the feedback. 

When to Take a Chance on an Imperfect Job CandidateHarvard Business Review  

Some traits can be overlooked, and some shouldn't. Here's how to figure out if a candidate can get the job done. 

