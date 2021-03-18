This Week in Leadership Tactics
March 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
The 3 Primary Motivators of You and Your Team — Inc.
What's fueling your team? Achievement, affiliation, or power?
How to Figure Out if Your Employee is Worth the Investment — Entrepreneur
How do you figure out if an employee's work is worth their wage? It's all in the feedback.
When to Take a Chance on an Imperfect Job Candidate — Harvard Business Review
Some traits can be overlooked, and some shouldn't. Here's how to figure out if a candidate can get the job done.