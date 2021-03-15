MENU

AASP Event on Customer Satisfaction through DOI

March 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 16, 2021—Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is putting on a virtual meeting titled "Understanding the Role of the Division of Insurance" on Thursday, March 18.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. EST with attorney Patrick J. McGuire, Esq. as the keynote speaker.

McGuire will focus the time on discussing how the Division of Insurance (DOI) affects the relationship between customers, collision repair shops, and insurance companies. He will also focus on how customers can send DOI questions and complaints.

AASP/NJ president Jerry McNee says the meeting is important because "survey information shows that the ‘worst-ranked insurer’ in the state only has six complaints." He goes on to say that McGuire "has the knowledge and research to give us direction to help our customers."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

