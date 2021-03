March 15, 2021—Nissan is issuing its third recall for its FX35 and FX45 SUVs due to air bag defects.

Some 26,000 vehicles are being recalled for dangerous air bags that were folded incorrectly, according to Cars.com. The incorrect folding could result in internal pressure, causing the air bag cushion to potentially tear upon deployment, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the front air bag module free of charge to resolve the issue.